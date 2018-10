× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.25.18: I did it, but I would never let my kids do it!

Chuck Todd, Pat Brady and Eric Adelstein round out our political round table today. Coach Q is ready for the Rangers and doesn’t want to be called the Line King. Greg Flamm brings in some Northwestern Wildcast swag from 1986. The creators Studio B web series stopped by to talk about creating a Chicago based comedy series and we spent the morning talking about stuff we did but would never let our kids do.