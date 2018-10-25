Roe Conn Full Show (10/25/18): Ben Bradley shares political car crash, Adam Burish breaks down the Blackhawks, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, October 25th, 2018:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley tells us a unique political car crash on the south side, The Daily Beast and The Daily Telegraph’s Mark McKinnon shares behind the scenes on “The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show On Earth,” ABC’s Steve Gomez talks about the latest on the recent serial bomber events, Levy Restaurant’s Chef Mike Arcomone gives samples of the United Center’s latest culinary experience, the Top Five@5 features an angelic singing voice you won’t believe, WGN Radio’s Chris Boden talks old school hockey jerseys and comedian Eddie Brill joins the show to share his hockey experiences.
