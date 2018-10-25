Richard Roeper Reviews: “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” “What They Had,” & “Hunter Killer”

Richard Roeper reviews:

What They Had -Chicago-born writer/director Elizabeth Chomko drew on her own experiences to tell the story of a family at odds about how to deal with the mother’s Alzheimer’s. With Blythe Danner, Robert Forster, Hilary Swank and Michael Shannon.


Can You Ever Forgive Me? -Melissa McCarthy is generating Oscar buzz for her dramatic performance as a struggling writer in the early 1990s who starts faking letters from famous dead authors and selling them for cash. Based on a true story.


Hunter Killer -USA vs. Russia submarine thriller starring Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman and…Common.


