Nick Digilio 10.25.18: Dan Fienberg, Halloween Talk, Green Bean Casserole

Posted 8:50 AM, October 25, 2018, by

Nick Digilio (photo by Kristy Vicari)

Hour 1:
+ Show Start
+ TV Talk with Dan Fienberg

Hour 2:
+ TV Talk with Dan Fienberg continued
+ Halloween Etiquette Rules

Hour 3:
+ Halloween Etiquette Rules continued
+ The Best and Worst Halloween Candy

Hour 4:
+ The Best and Worst Halloween Candy continued
+ The woman who created Green Bean casserole has passed away

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)