New York Times Best Selling Author George Saunders: A full auditorium is “200 inner monologues going crazy”

Posted 3:41 PM, October 25, 2018, by , Updated at 03:40PM, October 25, 2018

Writer George Saunders attends the TIME 100 Gala celebrating the "100 Most Influential People in the World" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday April 23, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Author George Saunders of Lincoln in the Bardo joins John Williams to talk about how he transitioned to writing, to eventually become a New York Times Best Seller. And, he shares some of his regrets, which don’t include the time he contracted an illness by swimming with monkey feces. See him Saturday at the Chicago Humanities Festival, as he accepts the 2018 Chicago Tribune Heartland Literary Award.