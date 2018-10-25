× New York Times Best Selling Author George Saunders: A full auditorium is “200 inner monologues going crazy”

Author George Saunders of Lincoln in the Bardo joins John Williams to talk about how he transitioned to writing, to eventually become a New York Times Best Seller. And, he shares some of his regrets, which don’t include the time he contracted an illness by swimming with monkey feces. See him Saturday at the Chicago Humanities Festival, as he accepts the 2018 Chicago Tribune Heartland Literary Award.