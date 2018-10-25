× National Prescription Drug Take Back Day: How to safely dispose of your old medications

Dr. Jonah Stulberg, general surgeon at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Northwestern Medicine’s opioid reduction and safe disposal lead, joins the Bill and Wendy show to raise awareness about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day which takes place on October 27.

For a full list of Northwestern’s collection sites, click here.

To find a location near you, visit takebackday.dea.gov.

