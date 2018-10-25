A Central American migrant traveling with a caravan to the U.S., hitches a ride on the back of a semi to Pijijiapan, Mexico, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. The sprawling caravan of migrants hoping to make their way to the United States set off again, forming a column more than a mile long as the group trekked out of the town of Mapastepec in southern Mexico before dawn. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
National Immigrant Justice Center: “You should have these uncomfortable conversations with your families and friends”
Associate Director of Litigation at the National Immigrant Justice Center Keren Zwick has represented two caravans of people migrating to America. She answers a slew of listener questions relating to logistics of the caravans, describes what separates families when they get to the United States and how those families fight to stay in the country and to stay together.