× It’s a new season with Chef Michael Arcomone at the United Center

Executive Chef for Levy Restaurants at the United Center, Michael Arcomone joins Roe, Anna, Kevin and Violeta – live at the United Center! Mike shares the recent addition to the many options offered by Levy Restaurants, Queenie’s Supper Club & Cocktails. We hear about the style, feel and the new level of excellence this new dining option offers at the United Center!