Hoge and Jahns, Episode 185: Week 8 Bears-Jets, NFL Preview

After taking a few days to breakdown the film from Sunday’s game, Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns discuss the key moments between the Bears and Patriots. As we approach the midway point of the NFL season, the guys talk about where Mitch Trubisky ranks in a key stat. Later on, they shift their focus to the New York Jets, who visit Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon. The guys make bold predictions, talk about the biggest questions against the Jets, project the final score and then pick games against the spread for college and pro games.

