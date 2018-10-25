Erika Harold pledges to use the IL Attorney General’s office to weed out public corruption
Republican nominee for Illinois Attorney General Erika Harold joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to make her case for office. Erika discusses how she’ll protect Illinoisian’s interests, uphold Illinois laws from the encroachment of federal laws, and targeting public corruption.
