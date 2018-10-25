× Dean Richards: Hello Dolly is a Must-See

Bill and Wendy are joined by their buddy ol’ pal, WGN’s Dean Richards! They talk about David Schwimmer’s social media response to his beer-thieving lookalike, the revival of “Hello, Dolly! with Tony Award-winning actress Betty Buckley, and more. Dean reviews Hunter Killer”, “Can You Ever Forgive Me,” “What They Had,” and “Johnny English Strikes Again.”

