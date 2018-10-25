× Dan Fienberg reviews The Connors, House of Cards Season Six and more new TV

Dan Fienberg is a TV Critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio he reviews The Connors, House of Cards Season Six and more new TV.

Other topics include The Haunting of Hill House, Camping, The Deuce, The Rookie, Charmed, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The Alec Baldwin Show.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)