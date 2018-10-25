× City Club of Chicago: Erika Harold

October 25, 2018

Erika Harold – Republican Candidate for Attorney General

Erika Harold

Erika was born and raised in Urbana, Illinois. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa and as a Chancellor’s Scholar from the University of Illinois. In 2003, Erika won the Miss America competition which provided scholarship money to pay for Harvard Law School and allowed her to travel the country on her platform to combat youth bullying. Erika became a national leader in the fight to end youth violence and bullying, sharing with more than 100,000 students her own experience of overcoming bullying. Erika was named one of Fight Crime, Invest in Kids’ “Champions for Children” and received a leadership award from the National Center for Victims of Crime.

Upon graduating from Harvard Law School, Erika worked as an attorney in Chicago in the litigation groups of Sidley Austin LLP and Burke, Warren, MacKay & Serritella, P.C. Erika represented businesses in commercial disputes and advised religious institutions in matters involving First Amendment protections. Erika serves on the Illinois Supreme Court Committee on Equality and the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism. Erika also serves on the national board of directors of Prison Fellowship, the world’s largest outreach to prisoners and their families, where she advocates for criminal justice reform and engages in prison ministry. Additionally, Erika is a member of Trinity International University’s Board of Regents. Erika currently works as an attorney at Meyer Capel, one of Champaign County’s largest law firms.