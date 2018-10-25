The Flint Water Plant tower is seen, Friday, Feb. 26, 2016 in Flint, Mich. Flint is under a public health emergency after its drinking water became tainted when the city switched from the Detroit system and began drawing from the Flint River in April 2014 to save money. The city was under state management at the time. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Bridge Over Lead Water: The Crisis That Connects Us
To mark National Lead Poisoning Week, WGN Radio’s Dometi Pongo explores what our city can learn from the lead water crisis in Flint, Michigan.
To order a lead testing kit in the City of Chicago, call 311. For more information, visit epa.gov.