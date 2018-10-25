× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.25.18: Tapping into your device

Everyone thinks voice assistants like Alexa or Siri are constantly listening to them but is that really true? Bill and Wendy dicuss the security and privacy implications of smart devices. Dr. Jonah Stulberg from Northwestern Memorial Hospital joins the show to raise awareness about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day which takes place on October 27. Dean Richards talks about the return of “Hello, Dolly!” at the Oriental Theatre with Tony Award-winning actress Betty Buckley. He also reveals his top movies picks for the weekend.

