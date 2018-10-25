× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 10.25.18: Why would you buy that?

We know one thing about WGN Radio’s Brian Noonan. He can wear the hell out of a bow tie. Bill and Wendy try to name a list of celebrities who can also pull off the very dapper look. They also discuss why people go see their favorite artist a million times, things you should not do at a costume store, and much more. Oh, Bill also talks about his longtime friendship with New York Times bestselling author, George Saunders.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.