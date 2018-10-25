Adam Burish joins Roe & Anna at the United Center
Chicago Blackhawks alumni and NBC Sports Chicago Commentator Adam Burish joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes at the United Center to! They discuss the new season for the Blackhawks, we hear Adam’s thoughts on the team and where NHL hockey is heading.
