Adam Burish joins Roe & Anna at the United Center

Posted 7:50 PM, October 25, 2018, by

NBC Sports Chicago Commentator and former Blackhawk Adam Burish with Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes & Kevin Powell - 10/25/18

Chicago Blackhawks alumni and NBC Sports Chicago Commentator Adam Burish joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes at the United Center to! They discuss the new season for the Blackhawks, we hear Adam’s thoughts on the team and where NHL hockey is heading.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!