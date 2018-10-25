× A.I. and Robots Are Replacing Factory Workers, But Are White Collar Jobs Next?

For years, we have been warned that robots and artificial intelligence will be taking over a number of factory jobs, but Philippe Weiss (President at WorkRight Solutions) explained to Steve Bertrand that nearly 38% of American jobs are at a high risk of being replaced with automation by 2030. This might be the more efficient way to go about business, but the transition will be very difficult, and that’s what the two discussed – how to mange it the right way from the employer and employee perspective.