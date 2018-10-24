× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/24/18: FAQ’s On Medicare Part D, Chicago’s Coolest Offices, & AI White Collar Jobs

Wall Street is in an odd place after falling through five straight sessions, but Terry Savage was there to help Steve Bertrand take it in perspective and how a sell off may not be from those jumping on the market bandwagon. Terry also covered what to know about Medicare Part D Insurance this year, Frank Sennett detailed the coolest offices in Chicago, and Philippe Weiss is keeping his eyes on the automated aspect of the business world and how it will change white collar jobs.