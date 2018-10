× Trying to Avoid Another Flint Water Crisis Here in Chicago

Flint, Michigan saw a major crisis back in 2014 after studies found that lethal levels of lead were in water pipes through out the town. Steve Grzanich and Dometi Pongo (Reporter and Anchor at WGN Radio) discussed his new news series that covers the follow up of the lead water crisis that made many cities take a look at their own outdated lead systems, including Chicago.