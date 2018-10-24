× The Opening Bell 10/24/18: More Than Half of US Children Could Become Obese by 2035

The concern surrounding our health as US citizens has reached a new high, but the focus has been primarily on older adults, so what about our kids? Steve Grzanich discussed a new study detailing the state by state youth obesity rates with Jamie Brussel (Sr. Program Officer at The Robert Woof Johnson Foundation), and what can be done to help prevent the rising numbers. Dometi Pongo (Reporter and Anchor at WGN Radio) then joined the program to preview the issue of lead contaminated water lines here in Chicago four years after we recover from the Flint, Michigan water crisis.