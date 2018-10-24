× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.24.18: Explosive devices found, Taste of Hope, Sandra Day O’Connor, “The Haunting of Hill House”

John Williams is welcomed into the studio with breaking news of explosive devices found near the homes of several high-profile people, like the Clintons, the Obamas and at the offices of CNN. He and Steve talk about the possible motives for those plantings, and one listener’s comments incite six pages worth of other listeners’ text comments. Then, American Cancer Society Senior Development Manager of Distinguished Events Meghan Gauen previews the upcoming event, Taste of Hope, which will feature a slew of Chicago tastes. And in light of Sandra Day O’Connor’s announcement that she has dementia, John invites Dr. Borna Bonakdarpour, cognitive neurologist for the Mesulam Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer’s Disease Center with Northwestern Medicine, to talk about the technicalities of dementia and Alzheimer’s. And, finally, John lets you know what’s bugging him about the new Netflix show, “The Haunting of Hill House.” You tell us your tactics for keeping your kids fearless of monsters.