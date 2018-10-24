Roe Conn Full Show (10/24/18): Eddie Brill plays News Or Ruse, Richard Roeper reviews Melissa McCarthy’s dramatic turn, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, October 24th, 2018:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has the latest on whether or not President Obama’s Chicago home was recipient of a pipe bomb, ABC’s Mark Remillard reports from outside CNN’s New York studios after a pipe bomb was delivered there, the former head of the FBI’s “Bin Laden Desk” & the team that brought down the Unabomber -Brad Garrett explains what we know about the rash of pipe bombs sent to prominent critics of President Trump, Head of U.S. Equities at Aviva -Susan Schmidt looks at what has caused the recent stock market sell-off, the Top Five@5 features a public service announcement from actress Niecy Nash called “To the Next ‘BBQ Becky’: Don’t Call 911. Call 1-844-WYT-FEAR,” Richard Roeper reviews: “What They Had,” “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” & “Hunter Killer;” candidate for Illinois Attorney General Erika Harold makes her case for office, and comedian Eddie Brill (and his son Dan) play News Or Ruse.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!