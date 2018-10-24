Roe Conn Full Show (10/23/18): Kwame Raoul makes his case for being the next IL AG, an accountant talks lottery sense, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, October 23rd, 2018:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on the growing number of shootings on Chicago’s highways, Fox News’ Bret Baier looks at what the multiple caravans of migrants marching across Mexico toward the U.S. means for the November election, accountant John Ro explains the tax implications of winning the Mega Millions jackpot, the Top Five@5 features a new expletive loaded campaign ad from Bruce Rauner, Real Clear Politics’ AB Stoddard breaks down President Trump’s middle-class tax cut plan, candidate for Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul explains why he’s always wanted to be AG, and WGN’s Chicago Bears Insider Adam Hoge battles some tech issues to report on the Bears’ return to practice after their loss to Tom Brady’s Patriots.
