Playstation Vue: Streaming Service

Posted 11:48 AM, October 24, 2018, by
Content, Paid Television, Local Channels, 540 Channels, United States, Ala Carta, Packages, HBO, Showtime, Red Zone, Sports Pack, Content Delivery, Viacom, Original Content, Channels Based Service, Sony, Playstation Vue, Sony, Streaming, MasonVeraPaine, Mason Paine, MasonVeraPaine.com, Unabridged Millennial, Millennial, WGNRadio.com, MVP.Show, Chicago, Illinois, WGN Radio, Lifestyle

Playstation Vue Line Up (Photo provided By Sony)

There are so many competitors in the streaming market from: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video and even Sony has a service called Playstation Vue. Vice President Head of Playstation Vue, Dwayne Benefield speaks about the Playstation Vue service & what separates it from other streaming services.

For more information about Playstation Vue visit: PlaystationVue.com
Like Playstation Vue on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Playstation
Follow Playstation Vue on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Playstation

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine

 