Playstation Vue: Streaming Service
There are so many competitors in the streaming market from: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video and even Sony has a service called Playstation Vue. Vice President Head of Playstation Vue, Dwayne Benefield speaks about the Playstation Vue service & what separates it from other streaming services.
For more information about Playstation Vue visit: PlaystationVue.com
Like Playstation Vue on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Playstation
Follow Playstation Vue on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Playstation
Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine