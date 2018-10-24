× Playstation Vue: Streaming Service

There are so many competitors in the streaming market from: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video and even Sony has a service called Playstation Vue. Vice President Head of Playstation Vue, Dwayne Benefield speaks about the Playstation Vue service & what separates it from other streaming services.

For more information about Playstation Vue visit: PlaystationVue.com

Like Playstation Vue on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Playstation

Follow Playstation Vue on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Playstation