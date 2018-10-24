× Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: Alzheimer’s Special (Partnered with The Alzheimer’s Association – Illinois Chapter) | Full Show (Oct 24th)

Tonight we welcome on a very special group of experts to examine and answer tough questions about a life-changing disease, Alzheimer’s (Partnered with The Alzheimer’s Association – Illinois Chapter). During hour one we welcome Medical experts Dr. Sandra Weintraub (Northwestern University), Dr. Martha Clare Morris (Rush University), and Melanie Chavin (Chief Programs Officer – Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter) to discuss pressing questions surrounding: What is Alzheimers? 10 Warning Signs and more..

During hour two we dive into the experience of whats it’s like when caring for someone with Alzheimer’s with Tom Doyle (living with Alzheimers) and Tom’s partner Levi Doyle. They chat with Patti and Andrea about their journey and how they continue to work together despite the struggles with the disease. Then, Craig Burge (Missing Person Coordinator for the IL State Police) joins the show to talk about “Silver Search” which helps elderly and those with Alzheimer’s when missing or in time of need. WGN Radio’s Kathryn Lake calls in to share her inspiring story about having a love one afflicted by the disease.

Hour three we tackle the questions: What support exists and What can I do to help? To answer these we welcome on Director of Helpline Services and Support Groups for Alzheimer’s Association Melissa Tucker and Alzheimer’s Assoc – Illinois Chapter Executive Director Patrick Ready and Walk to End Alzheimer’s Participant and Volunteer Natalie Ziemba.

