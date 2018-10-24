Nick Digilio 10.24.18: Androgynous Mustache, Cheapness, Chain Names, Flatulence
Hour 1:
+ Show Start
+ Chris Anderson and Charlie Short of Androgynous Mustache
Hour 2:
+ 10 Signs That You’re Too Frugal
+ Tales of Cheapness
Hour 3:
+ Tales of Cheapness continued
+ Why so many prices end in .99
+ Major Chains That Changed Their Names
Hour 4:
+ Major Chains That Changed Their Name continued
+ New jeans designed to contain the smell of flatulence
