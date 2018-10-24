× Mike Leonard and Mary Kay Wall bridge the gap in ‘Global Generation’

Bill and Wendy sit down with filmmakers Mike Leonard and Mary Kay Wall to chat about their new inCommon documentary ‘Global Generation.’

In this documentary, Mike and Mary spent an academic year with students from 41 countries around the world – all represented at Lake Forest Academy – to discover how it is to live and learn together; overcome misconceptions; create, connect, and cope with their generational challenges; social media vs. solitude; parents, pressure, and peer reinforcement; individuality and diversity.

‘Global Generation’ will premiere on WTTW-Ch. 11 on Thursday, October 25th from 9:00-10:00 pm.

