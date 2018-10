× Mayor Emanuel on Gov. Rauner: The Worst Thing You Can Do Is Be Dishonest With Yourself, Because People Will See Right Through It

Mayor Emanuel stopped by the Steve Cochran Show to talk about CPD Superintendent Johnson will announce 107 new officers will be deployed to 14 districts across the city as part of the city’s plan to add nearly 1,000 police officers to safeguard neighborhoods. The Mayor discussed the gubernatorial and mayoral races. He also gave Steve a history lesson.