× Learn How Blessons Scholarship Program is Empowering Women Through Education

Founder of the NPO Blessons.org, Khit Masoud, joins us to share her inspiring and courageous life story, how she started Blessons and her life’s mission to help other women continue their education that may have been put on hold due to life’s challenges! Learn more about Blessons and how you can help at www.blessons.org.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3559836/getting-zen-with-jen-z-ep-08_2018-10-24-095536.64kmono.mp3

