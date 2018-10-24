Kwame Raoul vows to protect people with pre-existing conditions as IL Attorney General

Posted 8:43 AM, October 24, 2018, by , Updated at 08:40AM, October 24, 2018

Kwame Raoul

Democratic attorney general candidate Kwame Raoul joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to lay out his campaign for AG. Raoul explains why he has always wanted to be Attorney General and his goals for the office.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!