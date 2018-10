× Kevin Leland connects scientists to research funding with Halo

Halo founder Kevin Leland joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to… confess their love to each other? Boasting a similar track record to Scott, Kevin’s company Halo helps connect scientists to research funding so they can continue to operate in their own laboratories.

