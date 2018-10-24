× Is Masculinity is an Anxiety Disorder? Former Chicago Bear, David Carter

Tough guy and former Chicago Bear, David H. Carter, sits down with Elysabeth Alfano to discuss The Bears, his diet, workouts, food deserts, strength and masculinity. Maybe it’s not what you think! Enjoy this candid, no-holes-barred conversation with this loveable giant interview from the Switch4Good No Dairy Athlete Summit. David Carter is an inspiration for manly men everywhere. Listen in, watch and share! For more information, visit ElysabethAlfano.com.

