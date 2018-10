× Human Rights Campaign Gala Happening in Chicago!

Tonight on the show! To enlighten us about the Human Rights Campaign Gala coming up this weekend in Chicago we welcome Penelope Garcia (HRC Chicago our Gala Co-Chair).

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER