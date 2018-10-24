× How To Help Cancer Patients Without Dealing With The Emotional Weight

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month… Acclaimed actress and author, Jill Kargman who is a breast cancer survivor was the guest speaker at the 33rd Anniversary Fall Benefit Luncheon for the Lynn Sage Cancer Research Foundation. Ironically she found out she had breast cancer after she accepted the invite.

She spoke to WGN’s David Miranda about: How comedy helped her 100% as she fought the disease, Her mom helping cancer patients for the past 20 years and her future plans.

The Foundation has raised more than $34 million toward advancing the understanding of breast cancer. Proceeds of the Chicago luncheon will support innovative contributions to breast cancer research and educational programs at Northwestern Medicine and the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University.