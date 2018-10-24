× “Hello Dolly” comes to town; Hamilton’s Jose Maxi Ramos is “Simply Sensational,” and “Sweet Charity” entertains at Marriott Lincolnshire

This week, Paul goes Behind the Curtain with an all theater program! First up, the classic show “Hello Dolly” comes to town starring Betty Buckley. Chicago favorite Nic Rouleau (Book of Mormon) plays Cornelius Hackl and joins Paul to talk about the production of this classic show and his love for Chicago. Then Hamilton’s Jose Maxi Ramos rocked the house as both Philip Hamilton and John Lorenz in the Chicago production for two years. Now, Jose breaks out on his own as a singer/songwriter and making a name for himself in New York city, but he’ll be back in Chicago to headline the gala for Pride Films and Plays called “Simply Sensational” coming up on Nov.5th. Finally, the cast and director of “Sweet Charity” at Marriott’s Lincolnshire Theatre talk about the successful run of this great Neil Simon classic (with music & Lyrics by Cy Coleman and Dorothy Fields). Leads Anne Horak (Charity Hope Valentine), Alex Goodrich (Oscar Lindquist) and director/choreographer Alex Sanchez share their thoughts on what keeps this show fresh and classic after all these years.