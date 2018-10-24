× Dr. John Duffy on Halloween parenting and Seasonal Affective Disorder

Dr. John Duffy is an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. He joins Bill and Wendy to talk about the psychology behind Jimmy Kimmel’s Halloween candy prank and respectful ways to parent kids during Halloween. Dr. Duffy explains the symptoms and treatment options for seasonal affective disorder.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.