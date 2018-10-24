× Do you believe in magic? Joey Cranford and David Parr from the Chicago Magic Lounge

Abracadabra! Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Joey Cranford and David Parr from the Chicago Magic Lounge. They talk about Chicago-style magic, the great Harry Houdini, the Halloween happenings this year at the lounge, and much more. Wendy also gets a taste of an up-close and personal magic show right in the studio.

Watch the video of Wendy and magician David Parr here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

