Cognitive Neurologist Borna Bonakdarpour on Sandra Day O'Connor's announcement

Cognitive Neurologist Borna Bonakdarpour, of the Mesulam Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer’s Disease Center with Northwestern Medicine, joins John Williams to address Sandra Day O’Connor’s announcement of her dementia diagnosis. He explains some of the symptoms and how best to spot them early in relatives, or in oneself. And, he describes how Alzheimer’s develops.