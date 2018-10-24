× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.24.18: What a full day

Today on the show, Steve Bertrand shares the latest details on the suspicious packages sent to CNN, the Clintons, Obamas, and other political figures. David Parr and Joey Cranford from the Chicago Magic Lounge stop by and chat about their upcoming Halloween events. Dr. John Duffy explains the symptoms and treatment options for seasonal affective disorder. And, Mike Leonard and Mary Kay Wall join the show to discuss their new documentary “Global Generation.”

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.