Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 10.24.18: Moopy

Today on the bonus hour, Bill shares this viral story about an Arizona boy who was left to celebrate his birthday alone when NONE of his classmates showed up to his party. And did you hear about this? Police are on the hunt for man barring a resemblance to Ross from ‘Friends’. That’s right, a Ross Geller lookalike – or, should we say, David Schwimmer lookalike? HMM.



