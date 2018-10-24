× Amazon Go is a Go in Chicago, Human Rights Campaign Gala and The Odds Behind Winning the Mega Millions | Full Show (Oct 23rd)

Tonight on the show! We welcome Chicago Tribune reporter Lauren Zumbach to inform us about the new Amazon Go store and what it means for the future of retail. Then, to enlighten us about the Human Rights Campaign Gala coming up this weekend in Chicago we welcome Penelope Garcia (HRC Chicago our Gala Co-Chair). And did you play the most recent Mega Millions Lottery? Well, to make us all feel a little better about our odds of winning we bring on Professor Barry Nelson (McCormick School of Engineering).

