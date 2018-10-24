× Alzheimer’s Special (Partnered with The Alzheimer’s Association – Illinois Chapter) | Hour Three

Tonight we welcome on a very special group of experts to examine and answer tough questions about a life-changing disease, Alzheimer’s (Partnered with The Alzheimer’s Association – Illinois Chapter). Hour three we tackle the questions: What support exists and What can I do to help? To answer these we welcome on Director of Helpline Services and Support Groups for Alzheimer’s Association Melissa Tucker and Alzheimer’s Assoc – Illinois Chapter Executive Director Patrick Ready and Walk to End Alzheimer’s Participant and Volunteer Natalie Ziemba.

