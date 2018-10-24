× Alzheimer’s Special (Partnered with The Alzheimer’s Association – Illinois Chapter) | Hour One

Tonight we welcome on a very special group of experts to examine and answer tough questions about a life-changing disease, Alzheimer’s (Partnered with The Alzheimer’s Association – Illinois Chapter). During hour one we welcome Medical experts Dr. Sandra Weintraub (Northwestern University), Dr. Martha Clare Morris (Rush University), and Melanie Chavin (Chief Programs Officer – Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter) to discuss pressing questions surrounding: What is Alzheimers? 10 Warning Signs and more..

