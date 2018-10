× Wintrust Community Leader: Christ the King College Prep’s Clem Martin

Chicago has had a lot of criticism about it’s schools in recent years, but Clem Martin (President of Christ The King College Prep ) has helped get a 100% college acceptance rate since the school opened just 11 years ago. Steve Bertrand (Host of The Wintrust Business Lunch) and Clem discussed the importance of business partnerships and how Wintrust Financial has been there to help them achieve that success.