Wintrust Business Lunch 10/23/18: Najarain's Market Silver Lining, Wintrust Community Leaders, & Tight vs Loose Cultures

The day started off dismal as the market began to tank and Steve Bertrand was jealous of Jon Najarian as he checked in from Zurich, and thankfully he was able to find a few silver linings. Tim Roach jumped in studio to check in with Steve Bertrand on the latest in the small business world, Clem Martin is featured as the Wintrust Community Leader to explain how Christ The King College Prep achieves a 100% college acceptance rate, and Kelly Leonard shed some light on tight/loose cultures after chatting with his latest guest from “Getting To Yes And…“.