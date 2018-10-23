WGN Nightside w/ Dometi Pongo & Taneshia Rice|10/22/2018 Full Show

On tonight’s edition of WGN Nightside, Dometi Pongo talks with Chicago Mayoral Candidate Amara Enyia to discuss her campaign, the importance of reaching out to young voters, her recent endorsements by Chance The Rapper and Kanye West, and more. Andrea Darlas then jumps in from the newsroom as her and Dometi share their thoughts on the Chicago Mayoral race, and the impact that artists can have in politics.

Co-host Taneshia Rice then jumps in the studio as her and Dometi are joined by Singer-Songwriter Apollo Mighty and a conservation about what it takes to be an artist quickly enfolds. They explore the courage, determination, and inspirations they share; take a deeper look at their backgrounds; and the many trials and tribulations they had to over come in order to get to where they are now.

Dometi, Taneshia, and Apollo then talk about a variety of topics including “Cancel Culture” and if it has gone too far; the pressures of being a woman in the media field; and an article that Dometi came across that explores what deems a woman to be a “gold-digger”.