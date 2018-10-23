× The Opening Bell 10/23/18: Is The American Dream of Homeownership Being Held Back By Race?

Real estate and home ownership is supposed to be part of the American dream but what if those opportunities are behind held back by race? Steve Grzanich discussed a recent study about the inequality of real estate for African-American communities with Geoff Smith (Executive Director of The Institute For Housing Studies at Depaul University). David Maher (CEO of Mecum Auctions) then previewed one of the largest auto auction coming to Chicago this week where a record number of cars are expected to be auctioned off.