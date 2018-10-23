× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.23.18: Mega Millions, “Bridge Over Lead Water,” birthday disappointment

John Williams continues his conversation with you about the Mega Millions, at $1.6 billion. You chime in with your calls and texts. Then, WGN Radio Reporter Dometi Pongo tells us about how the Flint water crisis connects to problems we have in our own water here in Chicago. Then, John invites Tracy Weiner of “uh-PARENT-ly” to give her opinion on the story of a six-year-old boy who was stood up by all 32 of his birthday party guests. Finally, we circle back to yesterday’s conversation with you on the state’s pension funding.

