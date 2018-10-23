The John Williams NewsClick: On winning the Mega Millions

Posted 12:42 PM, October 23, 2018, by , Updated at 12:35PM, October 23, 2018

Daysi Lorenzo, center, sells lottery tickets, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at La Preferida Superdiscount store in Hialeah, Fla. Lottery players will have a chance at winning an estimated $1.6 billion jackpot in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing and an estimated $620 million in Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)